Does the Biden White House really expect anybody to believe their “assurances” anymore? Apparently. But this one from Jen Psaki takes the cake:
The @PressSec: "I can absolutely assure you that no one is coming into the United States of America has not been through a thorough screening and background check process."
— Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 1, 2021
Are we supposed to just automatically believe this?
.@PressSec Jen Psaki on Afghan refugees: "I can absolutely assure you that no one is coming into the United States of America who has not been through a thorough screening and background check process." pic.twitter.com/vfKeAB3za3
— The Hill (@thehill) September 1, 2021
Exceptions do apply:
The southern border would like a word. https://t.co/z72ouKb5qK
— May Thewords (@MayThewords) September 1, 2021
Unless they come in over the southern border https://t.co/5C7qq6w0Dh
— Sheri (@SheriCarter18) September 1, 2021
Well, except via the southern border. https://t.co/zElZphtTek
— Chris Beavers (@Cabsavtex) September 1, 2021
Yeah, sorry, but we’ll take the default position of not believing Biden administration’s promises.
Which file does this lie go under? I lost count.
— Real Estate Writer (@REIwriter888) September 1, 2021
Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, and California would like a word. https://t.co/nRaNgpTxlA
— Tony (@justtjb) September 1, 2021
Pin this tweet 📌 https://t.co/I4gZG7FEmy
— A.E. (@AtlasEternal13) September 1, 2021
Yet somehow millions make it through from Mexico every year…
— Pro-Vax (@aarond23) September 1, 2021
So convincing! https://t.co/EOokuQdt8y
— Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) September 1, 2021
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/kXzKbCEeiR pic.twitter.com/GNJnI1emMy
— Welcome to the Twilight Zone (@ElleYoe) September 1, 2021
We assume Psaki’s promise is limited:
Including our southern border @PressSec ??? https://t.co/jrQG4ZHlyD
— Cynthia Petermann (@lphant1114) September 1, 2021
Exceptions do apply.
