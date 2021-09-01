Does the Biden White House really expect anybody to believe their “assurances” anymore? Apparently. But this one from Jen Psaki takes the cake:

Are we supposed to just automatically believe this?

Exceptions do apply:

Yeah, sorry, but we’ll take the default position of not believing Biden administration’s promises.

We assume Psaki’s promise is limited:

Exceptions do apply.

***

