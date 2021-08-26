It’s just been reported that President Biden is scheduled to speak at 5 p.m. this afternoon, with a Jen Psaki press conference shortly after:
Jen Psaki to brief reporters at 5:45 p.m. after Biden’s speech – which suggests he is not likely to take questions after his remarks
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 26, 2021
Biden avoiding questions would be the least shocking thing ever.
Dana Loesch is reminding Biden and the White House what the president said recently:
So where is the "swift and forceful response?"https://t.co/HbhsPj0BDj pic.twitter.com/lPAGXKIrZv
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 26, 2021
We’ll see if Biden addresses that later.
They will say it wasn't the Taliban, so no response.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 26, 2021
Here's the spin " These attacks were not carried out by the Taliban . This was done by ISIS-K. The Taliban are not to blame. They are keeping their promise. We knew there were going to he challenges. Besides it's Trumps fault."
— Gary Parker (@GaryParker6) August 26, 2021
Or Biden will end up blaming Trump… again.