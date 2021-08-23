During a July 8th press conference, President Biden said the Afghanistan drawdown was proceeding in a “secure and orderly way.”

Today, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan basically said that awful things were inevitable:

JAKE SULLIVAN: "This operation…has produced searing images of pain and desperation. But no operation like this, no evacuation from a capitol that has fallen into civil war could unfold without those images." pic.twitter.com/1CJnXJvh2r — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 23, 2021

What does President Biden have to say about Sullivan’s shift in narrative? We might never know because Biden ran from questions again today.

An avoidable crisis entirely of your making, with far reaching consequences. The failure to even admit your responsibility for this speaks volumes as to the integrity of everyone in the room when decisions were made. — Roberto Ball (@RobertoBall13) August 23, 2021

This imbecile @JakeSullivan46 thinks we are too stupid to know this was avoidable if 46 had done his job as he should and evacuate in the right order. 100% on @POTUS https://t.co/ntl4UVxRSD — AnnieG (@g_analytical) August 23, 2021

This debacle cannot be justified, Jake! https://t.co/hpoKocvVqO — Jim Thatcher (@jim_thatcher) August 23, 2021

The Biden administration continues to peddle the lie that this foreign policy disaster was unavoidable, and no one's buying it. https://t.co/urefb1ONPT — Micah Rate (@Micah_Rate) August 23, 2021

That is the most PATHETIC spin I have heard yet.

I'm done with these clowns. https://t.co/75zApuzVmS — Non-Compliant MAGAKat (@writingkat63) August 23, 2021

Really? How about searing and painful images that includes our taxpayer weapons? — Brian Goldberg (@beejgee23) August 23, 2021

We also may never know the true number of weapons, vehicles and airplanes this administration basically handed over to the Taliban.