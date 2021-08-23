Last week, State Department spokesman Ned Price said that this administration joined with the United Nations in expressing the laughable hope that the Taliban runs an “inclusive” style of government in Afghanistan.

Today, Price reminded the Taliban to remember their commitments as thousands remain stranded (sorry, Jen) in Afghanistan:

.@StateDeptSpox: "The Taliban has also said publicly that they want an Afghanistan that has a relationship with the rest of the world." pic.twitter.com/Idz2CyWunG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 23, 2021

Ned Price expects the Taliban to “live up to their basic commitments.” FFS — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 23, 2021

If John Kerry were still the Secretary of State the U.S. would have already deployed James Taylor for a concert. The Biden State Department seems a little behind the “smart diplomacy” curve.

Can they find some more out of touch with reality https://t.co/mgjJJDRtXj — Carl Parker (@CarlPar80787825) August 23, 2021

Being out of touch with reality or in firm denial of it are job requirements to work in this administration.

Lol. And the WH believes the Taliban to repeat this… gullible — Scott Michaels (@scottbmichaels) August 23, 2021

The Biden State Dept. might be readying yet another strongly worded letter just in case it’s needed.