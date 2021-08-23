Last week, State Department spokesman Ned Price said that this administration joined with the United Nations in expressing the laughable hope that the Taliban runs an “inclusive” style of government in Afghanistan.

Today, Price reminded the Taliban to remember their commitments as thousands remain stranded (sorry, Jen) in Afghanistan:

If John Kerry were still the Secretary of State the U.S. would have already deployed James Taylor for a concert. The Biden State Department seems a little behind the “smart diplomacy” curve.

Being out of touch with reality or in firm denial of it are job requirements to work in this administration.

The Biden State Dept. might be readying yet another strongly worded letter just in case it’s needed.

