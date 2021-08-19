It’s World Humanitarian Day, and the Biden White House has put out a statement that will cause eyes to roll for anybody who has been paying attention to what’s been going on domestically and around the world:

How’s that “diplomacy” been working out? Maybe more “very strongly worded press statements” are needed.

Trending

Maybe more hashtags are also needed.

Sadly, no.

Amazing, isn’t it?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AfghanistanJoe BidenWorld Humanitarian Day