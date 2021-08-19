After months and months of hyperventilating about “voter suppression” in Georgia with many Democrats calling for boycotts of the state, here’s a story that doesn’t quite confirm the narrative Dems have been working so hard to construct:

#BREAKING: Georgia now has one of the highest voter registration rates in the nation, with 95% of citizens over 18 years old signed up to vote, according to federal election data released this week #gapol https://t.co/UUJnkvTqOy — Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@ajc) August 19, 2021

So much for what Biden and the Democrats have been shoveling for the last year:

OUTRAGEOUS. Jim Crow Republican style, y'all. https://t.co/QSzDEZBZtE — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 19, 2021

Democrats like Biden just put the lies out there and let the media help spread them around, but as usual, reality begs to differ.

Stacy Abrams hardest hit. https://t.co/0C8zTRpJUI — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 19, 2021

Well, at least the Georgia Democrats managed to get something out of it… for Colorado:

they moved the MLB All-Star game out of the state for this ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — FartNoise (@sfpomeroy) August 19, 2021

Way to go, Dems!