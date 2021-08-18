The United Nations is coming to the rescue of the Biden administration when it comes to how to handle the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

The U.S. ambassador to the U.N. described what’s being done to keep the Taliban in line:

A “strongly worded press statement” should send the Taliban running for the hills!

The Biden administration is probably focus grouping the hashtag possibilities as we speak!

We told you Monday that the U.S. State Department also joined the U.N. in asking the Taliban-run government in Afghanistan to be “inclusive.”

