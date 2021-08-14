Not long after Barack Obama’s big 60th birthday bash on Martha’s Vineyard, a CNN guest swatted away any “super spreader” concerns by reminding everybody that this was a “sophisticated” crowd:
"a sophisticated, vaccinated crowd" pic.twitter.com/qzh3glcQTQ
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) August 8, 2021
Yesterday we told you about the big uptick in Covid-19 cases on Martha’s Vineyard, and the number is growing:
At least 63 people on Martha's Vineyard have tested positive for Covid-19 since Barack Obama's maskless 60th birthday bash – the most cases on the island since April https://t.co/So0WefXanE
— Heather Hunter (@heatherhunterdc) August 13, 2021
Updated
To
74. https://t.co/9AMxXYybq0
— Janny (@jannykmak) August 14, 2021
I guess they weren’t sophisticated enough.
74 people in Martha's Vineyard have tested positive for Covid since Obama's 60th birthday bash https://t.co/AG8OzXkIvR
— Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) August 14, 2021
It’s 74, but a very sophisticated 74.
A sophisticated and vaccinated crowd. https://t.co/09udDzetqH
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 13, 2021
Sophisticated!
— John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) August 13, 2021
Congratulations to @BarackObama for hosting the most prominent “super spreader” event of the summer! 😃 #ObamaVariant #marthasvineyardvariant https://t.co/7K3EkdKSn7
— Frank Ammendolea (@FrankAmmendolea) August 14, 2021
This seems like a big deal…..if it was a Republican’s birthday party. https://t.co/lkAlV0Dpum
— Rob Simms (@Robasimms) August 14, 2021
But it wasn’t, so it won’t warrant a mention on most MSM outlets, unless it’s to blame a certain person:
DeSantis MUST be held accountable
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 13, 2021
That wouldn’t surprise us whatsoever.
I look forward to your coverage @CNN @NBCNews @ABC https://t.co/EH8nxqO0ep
— YB (@ajpiupking) August 14, 2021
The party probably helped, I mean it's only a super spreader event if it's a motor cycle rally or something despite not having any evidence
— Dr. Mathias Tøboggan (@PATH2RBA) August 13, 2021
Because SCIENCE!
***
Related:
The 14-day change in COVID-19 cases in Dukes County, MA (Martha’s Vineyard): +1,829%