Last week CNN’s Brianna Keilar was indistinguishable from a DNC spokesperson when she fired back at Republicans pointing out that many people crossing illegally into the U.S. are Covid positive. Keilar said the border crossers are “near 100 percent tested” and the facts don’t back up the Republicans’ claims:

Keilar is now being alerted to what Texas officials have said:

More inconvenience for the Dem & MSM narrative:

From the Washington Examiner:

The city of Laredo, Texas, has refused to take in migrants who have been bused in from elsewhere on the border after discovering 40% of them tested positive for the coronavirus, according to two local government officials.

“That was very high,” Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz said in an interview, referring to the infection rate among migrants dropped off by the Border Patrol last week. Laredo health authority, Dr. Victor Trevino, confirmed the numbers.

The 40% infection rate is the highest known positivity rate along the U.S.-Mexico border. Last week, McAllen, Texas, reported a 15% positivity rate among migrants released from custody.

Biden keeps the border as porous as possible, but at least CNN has his back.

“Journalistic malpractice” is CNN and MSNBC’s specialty!

If it happens, CNN sure won’t be the media outlet to do it.

