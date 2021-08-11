There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason to when President Biden decides to wear a mask or not to wear a mask. Today’s “science” apparently says that masks are required even when on a Zoom call and distanced from others who are in the room:

This morning, I hosted a virtual meeting with business, university, and health care leaders on COVID-19. We discussed strategies on how we can get more people vaccinated and end this pandemic once and for all. pic.twitter.com/MNtNklLAvI — President Biden (@POTUS) August 11, 2021

LOL. Really?

I am sure after photo shot they`re all removed masks lol — Archibald (@360armeniaG) August 11, 2021

Wearing masks on a zoom call 😂 — HTXvsEveryone (@jasondude1126) August 11, 2021

Why tf you wearing a mask. Didn't Obama send you the memo? — Small White Dog (@SmallWhiteDogg1) August 11, 2021

Apparently Obama either didn’t get the memo, or didn’t care.

DJ posts stealth pics of Obama's 'epic' birthday party — before being forced to delete them https://t.co/9fGUVeXaM0 pic.twitter.com/aRO5KOzi9K — New York Post (@nypost) August 8, 2021

***

