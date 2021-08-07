You don’t have to look too far for proof of which Republicans the Left fears the most. Get used to seeing this approach:

We knew this was coming and still had our apologists… here we go again🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6Jn5Gc46WJ — Michael (@misterj880) August 7, 2021

Welcome to the inevitable:

And of course it’s real and something MSNBC is pushing:

Opinion | @DeanObeidallah: Florida's kids are less safe because Gov. DeSantis wants to be president some day. – @MSNBCDaily https://t.co/ukoijaxVBJ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 7, 2021

It might not shock you to know that the author is Dean Obeidallah, but in the coming months and years, there will no doubt be countless other Dems and media types parroting the same line.

Wow – DeSantis must be up huge in early polling if they are already pulling out the worse than Trump comparison — Seriously Dog (@SrslyDog) August 7, 2021

The Biden White House and other Democrats certainly perceive DeSantis as a threat.

The NEW Hitler worse than the OLD Hitler! https://t.co/R6RSor6NcT — Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) August 7, 2021

“DeSantis is planning to win the White House by putting people’s kids lives at risk” is also the hottest of takes.

They’re scared shitless of him. https://t.co/1TgIyzkrwZ — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) August 7, 2021

It was predicted last year that no matter who was emerging as the frontrunner for the GOP in 2024, they would say he was WORSE than Trump. They're starting early.https://t.co/LfZgkbvAYT https://t.co/adX4tqpyuQ — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) August 7, 2021

Just a few more years of it to go!