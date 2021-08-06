The White House’s victory lap over today’s jobs report left out some important context. Here’s one such example:

You left out the part where there was a pandemic — in which government and bureaucrats made the choice to deliberately destroy our economy and jobs — and now, businesses are returning to normal and hiring again. Context. https://t.co/25zjm970Ax — Mike Dury (@MikeDury) August 6, 2021

That’s a painfully obvious truth. But lucky for White House press secretary Jen Psaki, truth isn’t her job, so she denied that ending enhanced unemployment had anything to do with today’s jobs numbers:

Jen Psaki says that the White House sees no evidence that ending unemployment benefits "had any impact on todays incredibly strong numbers." Instead, she points to higher government spending and vaccines. pic.twitter.com/CSTXRsez2V — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 6, 2021

Riiiiight.

Right, because giving people more money to sit at home than to work coming to an end wouldn't prompt people to…I don't know…work. That's just crazy talk. https://t.co/8T19dwDgnQ — Tom Knighton (@TheTomKnighton) August 6, 2021

Shorter Jen Psaki:

"SQUIRREL!!!" — WeirdRalph (@weirdralph) August 6, 2021

All they do is lie https://t.co/Cc0S0KT3Jp — Pierre (@LePierreA) August 6, 2021

Again, the Biden White House wants everybody to believe what they say instead of their own lying eyes.