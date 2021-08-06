The White House’s victory lap over today’s jobs report left out some important context. Here’s one such example:
You left out the part where there was a pandemic — in which government and bureaucrats made the choice to deliberately destroy our economy and jobs — and now, businesses are returning to normal and hiring again. Context. https://t.co/25zjm970Ax
— Mike Dury (@MikeDury) August 6, 2021
That’s a painfully obvious truth. But lucky for White House press secretary Jen Psaki, truth isn’t her job, so she denied that ending enhanced unemployment had anything to do with today’s jobs numbers:
Jen Psaki says that the White House sees no evidence that ending unemployment benefits "had any impact on todays incredibly strong numbers."
Instead, she points to higher government spending and vaccines. pic.twitter.com/CSTXRsez2V
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 6, 2021
Trending
- Mike Rowe knows he's no expert on the COVID19 vaccine, but 'elected officials, journalists, and most disturbingly, more than a few medical experts' should hear him out
- 'Let's talk about the Constitution, B-cup': Tom Nichols' attempt to make Biden look like a great thinker and speaker BACKFIRES hilariously
Riiiiight.
Right, because giving people more money to sit at home than to work coming to an end wouldn't prompt people to…I don't know…work.
That's just crazy talk. https://t.co/8T19dwDgnQ
— Tom Knighton (@TheTomKnighton) August 6, 2021
Shorter Jen Psaki:
"SQUIRREL!!!"
— WeirdRalph (@weirdralph) August 6, 2021
All they do is lie https://t.co/Cc0S0KT3Jp
— Pierre (@LePierreA) August 6, 2021
Again, the Biden White House wants everybody to believe what they say instead of their own lying eyes.