Not content with the multi-leveled fail that was his “one-term governor” attempted troll of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Democrat Rep. Charlie Crist, who is also running to become that state’s governor again, requested retweets for the following reason:

Retweet if you know that Gov. DeSantis is just running to be Trump 2.0. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) August 5, 2021

In the replies was a different request for retweets that has now eclipsed Crist’s number by far:

Retweet if you know that Charlie Crist will never beat DeSantis — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) August 5, 2021

LOL!

Maybe Charlie should just put the Twitter down for a while.

Lol good job guys we ratioed Charlie Crist. #MakeAmericaFlorida https://t.co/sVBA9lXvcK — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) August 5, 2021

The GLORIOUS ratio is complete — Florida man wants the CDC defunded (@FlBasedmanMia) August 5, 2021

Womp womp!