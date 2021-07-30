The South Florida Sun Sentinal framed an order signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this way:

DeSantis will sign order to ban masks in Broward schools https://t.co/FRMRoDDEBq pic.twitter.com/SQwpC3IkSX — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) July 30, 2021

As you can see, the tweet that read “DeSantis will sign order to ban masks in Broward schools” been deleted. One reason is that DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw dropped another “fake news” hammer on some media spin:

Hey @SteveLemongello @SunSentinel your headline is categorically false. @GovRonDeSantis is not “banning masks,” he’s banning forced masking. Gov VERY clearly stated that parents will have the freedom to choose whether their own children wear masks to school or not. https://t.co/bcHh6G6oXJ — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) July 30, 2021

After Pushaw called them out, guess what happened.

Hey @SunSentinel. Why did you delete that tweet? — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 30, 2021

After getting called out, this is where the Sun-Sentinel landed:

Florida governor @RonDeSantisFL said he will sign an executive order to allow parents to ignore a mask mandate imposed by Broward schools. https://t.co/mONuf2ZK24 — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) July 30, 2021

Now was that so hard? (Apparently it was)