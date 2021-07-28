Today the NY Post’s Karol Markowicz made the following observations:

The Jewish refugees who came from the Soviet Union to live in the USA are overwhelmingly conservative. Yet nearly all the ones who write about politics are on the left (Boot, Ioffe, Gessen, etc.) Odd, no? — Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 28, 2021

Max Boot unfavorably comparing America to Saudi Arabia made me think of this. Our ex-Soviet Jewish community would straight die that one of ours is saying shit like this. позор. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 28, 2021

Boot, who, as Markowicz mentioned, is fresh off having deleted a tweet about how Saudi Arabia is “more progressive than America” and replacing it with a laughable spin, took exception to Markowicz listing him as being “on the left”:

I’m not on “the left.” I’m just not a Trumpkin. https://t.co/3M9lF5GAKX — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) July 28, 2021

LOL

If Boot doesn’t count as being “on the left” these days, nobody does:

Has Max Boot read his own columns in the Washington Post or what? Because for the last 4 years, he has sided with the far-left loons. Period. https://t.co/YYmWud4RfV — Seth Root (@SethRoot1) July 28, 2021

Narrator: He's on the left, and tries to blame Trump for it. 🙄🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/KfBPTaB3Bd — Sinapus (@Sinapus) July 28, 2021

I understand your “principles” change with the prevailing winds, Max, so it can be hard to keep up but, uh, you are, in fact, on the left. https://t.co/3QIXhO54WX — Jonathan Greenberg (@JGreenbergSez) July 28, 2021

Hat Boy sinks deeper into denial. https://t.co/R6Epr86XQP — Captain Kahuna 🤙🏽 (@Captain_Kahuna) July 28, 2021

Hey, everybody who’s “not on the left” likes to heap praise on AOC and Joe Biden!