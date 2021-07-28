GOP Rep. Thomas Massie is among those blasting Nancy Pelosi’s House mask rule (and some apparent hypocrisy):

The House mask rule is unscientific and unconstitutional. PS, I saw Pelosi on the floor without a mask today!https://t.co/9q5P1QbYmq — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Rep. Chip Roy took to the House floor and took a hammer of truth to Democrat “priorities,” from masks to the border to vaccines:

Rep. @chiproytx is NOT happy with Democrats, the CDC, and mask mandates. "This institution is a sham." pic.twitter.com/htjjc8vH3J — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 28, 2021

