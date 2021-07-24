Earlier this week we told you about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defending her “devout Catholic” status while continuing to make a familiar argument:

Pelosi might like to call herself a “devout Catholic,” but it’s safe to say that San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone disagrees with her in a big way:

Yesterday at her weekly press conference, Nancy Pelosi defended her efforts fighting for forced universal abortion funding. San Francisco's Catholic Archbishop, Salvatore Cordileone, issued a scathing statement in response. @ArchCordileone @SpeakerPelosi @ArchdioceseSF pic.twitter.com/KItdtXJL1w — Pro-Life San Francisco (@prolifesf) July 24, 2021

My full statement in response to @SpeakerPelosi comments today on being a devout Catholic and supporting abortion funding. https://t.co/P6enxpEven — Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone (@ArchCordileone) July 23, 2021

It has to be said:

Let me repeat: no one can claim to be a devout Catholic and condone the killing of innocent human life, let alone have the government pay for it. The right to life is a fundamental – the most fundamental – human right, and Catholics do not oppose fundamental human rights. To use the smokescreen of abortion as an issue of health and fairness to poor women is the epitome of hypocrisy: what about the health of the baby being killed? What about giving poor women real choice, so they are supported in choosing life? This would give them fairness and equality to women of means, who can afford to bring a child into the world. It is people of faith who run pro-life crisis pregnancy clinics; they are the only ones who provide poor women life-giving alternatives to having their babies killed in their wombs.

Bingo! “Recipient of Planned Parenthood’s Margaret Sanger Award” and “devout Catholic” don’t seem to belong in the same sentence.