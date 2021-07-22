Yesterday the Department of Homeland Security, citing Covid-19 concerns, tweeted a statement about enforcing travel restrictions at the northern and southern borders:

This must be considered “essential travel”:

Travel at designated areas is restricted but apparently crossings at non-designated areas are fine and dandy.

This administration does have its priorities.


If that’s not an open border policy then nothing is.

