House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has rejected Republican Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks from sitting on the Dems’ 1/6 committee. In response to that, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy threatening a complete boycott of the committee:

Rep. Liz Cheney, who is one of Pelosi’s Republican picks to be on the committee, is “absolutely certain” about something:

Mollie Hemingway doesn’t seem to believe that:

But guess who will be on the committee Cheney says will be “bipartisan”: Adam “Russia collusion” Schiff and Jamie Raskin, who tried in 2017 to keep Trump’s election win from being certified:

“Bipartisan”? What a joke.

There aren’t enough HAs in the world for this one.

