Wednesday’s White House briefing brought with it another example of the administration’s hesitance to say the word “communism” after Peter Doocy’s question about the protests in Cuba, but Jen Psaki also discussed the issue of vaccine hesitancy. The White House had actress and singer Oliva Rodrigo deliver some remarks ahead of the presser to encourage younger people to get vaccinated. As for Psaki, she spoke of the need for the White House to improve their messaging on that issue, and immediately demonstrated why:

Did Jen Psaki just claim that vaccines "can still kill you"? A moment later she says that "we need to be clear and direct about our messaging." pic.twitter.com/OY1tlAM2zZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 14, 2021

WHOOPS. But yeah, she’s not wrong about the need to be more direct and clear, that’s for sure!

Circle back that to me again! https://t.co/CvRhU8we1d — Anthony Howard (@ahoward323) July 14, 2021

And it will strike again.