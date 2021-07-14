According to U.S. prosecutors, Iran had been plotting to kidnap a journalist Masih Alinejad, a plan that was thwarted:

BREAKING: US Justice Dept. Charges 4 #Iran Intelligence Officers of Plot to Kidnap American Journalist. Journalist @AlinejadMasih Confirms She was the target of plot. Details: https://t.co/qOGtRSeQ0A — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) July 13, 2021

I am grateful to FBI for foiling the Islamic Republic of Iran's Intelligence Ministry's plot to kidnap me. This plot was orchestrated under Rouhani. This is the regime that kidnapped & executed Ruhollah Zam. They've also kidnapped and jailed Jamshid Sharmahd and many others pic.twitter.com/HUefdEbiil — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) July 14, 2021

Katie Pavlich had this to say:

The Iranians planned to kidnap an American citizen, on U.S. soil, while the Biden administration was/still is negotiating the Iran nuclear deal. Wow. https://t.co/RQB3jfxMFp — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 13, 2021

According to Politico, the Iranian plot to kidnap an American citizen on U.S. soil still isn’t enough to dash one of their goals:

BREAKING: U.S. official tells me Biden admin intends to keep pursuing effort to revive Iran nuclear deal, despite kidnapping plot against #MasihAlinejad. Read: https://t.co/A7n6MYMR7O — Nahal Toosi (@nahaltoosi) July 14, 2021

Unfortunately, we can’t say we’re very surprised.

This is extremely concerning. This was on American soil. How can activists against this oppressive regime feel safe?! The Iranian regime is carrying out its terrorist behavior in the US. @POTUS @FBI @WhiteHouse https://t.co/M6RJLbNap4 — Arezo Rashidian (@RashidianAr) July 14, 2021

This administration is an absolute embarrassment. https://t.co/IaZCBjJHiS — AU_Sober56 (@sober56) July 14, 2021

This is appalling appeasement of the Iranian terrorist regime. https://t.co/RlYC9F3RTr — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) July 14, 2021

Biden’s weakness is sickening and will invite even MORE aggression from our enemies https://t.co/yO73kXU4A1 — 🇺🇸Proud American🇺🇸 (@Trump2Usa) July 14, 2021

If Iran’s lucky they might even get another couple pallets of cash out of it.