Thread on why the CDC is a bunch of ninnyhammers https://t.co/Uo18hTqvzn — Eric Richards (@EricRichards22) July 12, 2021

Great thread and great reminder of some of the other nonsense the CDC has spewed out over stupid crap. https://t.co/OziAj5n56m — I have questions! (@JustMe43963414) July 12, 2021

Thread. Don’t be one of those people. https://t.co/vgwWmlRAkx — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) July 12, 2021

American Commitment’s Phil Kerpen went through the CDC’s website and found that they don’t only have virus guidance:

Some important CDC guidance for the kind of people who take CDC guidance seriously to scrupulously follow: — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 12, 2021

The CDC has guidance for almost anything you want to do, and it’s something else:

"Do not taste or eat any raw dough or batter, whether for cookies, tortillas, pizza, biscuits, pancakes, or crafts… Do not let children play with or eat raw dough, including dough for crafts."https://t.co/w9RTDBU3XD — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 12, 2021

Well done burgers only. "The FDA Food Code says that restaurants should cook ground beef to 155°F for 15 seconds. But CDC and USDA say that consumers should cook ground beef to 160°F."https://t.co/pVjh1UUBel — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 12, 2021

No runny eggs. "Cook eggs until the yolks and whites are firm."https://t.co/QPmuS7OIRi — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 12, 2021

"Don’t give chicks and ducklings to young children as gifts."https://t.co/DbZDSonehm — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 12, 2021

"Even if a woman is not trying to get pregnant… A woman should not drink alcohol if she is sexually active and does not use effective contraception."https://t.co/EJL9tnQUJV — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 12, 2021

"Pregnant couples should use condoms from start to finish every time they have sex, or they should not have sex for the entire pregnancy."https://t.co/dvgPzTEwK2 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 12, 2021

You drink too much, per the CDC, if you are a woman and have more than 1 drink in a day. (Men are allowed 2.)https://t.co/ckI392uCGd pic.twitter.com/7iML3JnEjD — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 12, 2021

"Always supervise children around pets. Don’t let them kiss their pets, hold pets close to their faces, or allow pets to lick their face or mouth."https://t.co/BwYo8rCrIz — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 12, 2021

CDC will let you go lower than well-done for steaks. But only to medium (145F). Medium-rare violates CDC guidance.https://t.co/8B0wUazKnC — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 12, 2021

Does “CDC” stand for “Comprehensive Directions for Cooking”?

But it’s not just food — schools also are given advice on combatting the sun:

We’re going to assume all school-related guidance has been completely approved by the American Federation of Teachers union.

The takeaway from this whole story is this:

This thread… If we are really waiting for the CDC to eliminate masks, we may not want to hold our breath. https://t.co/ednlZ7WBnk — NYC Angry Mom (@angrybklynmom) July 12, 2021

