Another good thread has been spotted:

American Commitment’s Phil Kerpen went through the CDC’s website and found that they don’t only have virus guidance:

The CDC has guidance for almost anything you want to do, and it’s something else:

Trending

Does “CDC” stand for “Comprehensive Directions for Cooking”?

But it’s not just food — schools also are given advice on combatting the sun:

We’re going to assume all school-related guidance has been completely approved by the American Federation of Teachers union.

The takeaway from this whole story is this:

No kidding!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: