On day one of his presidency, Joe Biden signed an executive order that ended construction of the Keystone Pipeline (which has sparked a $15 billion lawsuit). Biden’s “green” agenda also means less domestic oil production that had ramped up under the Trump presidency. Yesterday, WH press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the accompanying spike in gas prices in the U.S., and her excuse was a familiar one for the Biden administration. Psaki attributed high gas prices under Biden to seasonal fluctuations.

After having started to reduce domestic oil production in the name of battling climate change, the high gas prices have perhaps started showing up in polling, because now the Biden administration is asking OPEC to produce more oil:

The Biden administration is pushing for a "compromise solution" in stalled OPEC+ oil output talks, a White House spokesperson saidhttps://t.co/RHaDdaiIzC — Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) July 6, 2021

Biden administration officials have spoken with counterparts in Saudi Arabia and the UAE about the ongoing OPEC talks and rising crude prices https://t.co/yr5LVki3UK — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) July 6, 2021

Biden’s climate contradiction: He wants OPEC to pump more oil to reduce U.S. gas prices even as he tries to restrict U.S. oil and gas production. https://t.co/nMrZpjxFAw via @WSJOpinion — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) July 7, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Lauren Boebert are among the Republicans slamming Biden for putting a clamp on U.S. oil production while asking OPEC to ramp up their output:

Joe Biden’s energy agenda helps Russia and Iran, not America.https://t.co/HcRsKLfT4n — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) July 10, 2021

Biden wants OPEC to produce more oil while his regime tries to shut down U.S. oil and natural gas production. If Joe actually cared about good jobs and lowering gas prices, he’d support American energy dominance! https://t.co/Nfvj7RNIs2 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 8, 2021

When Biden took office he made it clear that the days of Trump’s “America first” policies were over, and he wasn’t joking.