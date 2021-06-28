One year ago, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was among those pushing for cuts to police budgets and slashing the number of officers:

De Blasio plans to cut NYPD budget by $1 billion as NYC shootings spike https://t.co/YsGCMphy5L pic.twitter.com/qJZxLq0FRt — New York Post (@nypost) June 29, 2020

De Blasio is slashing the NYPD budget by a billion dollars. Good luck, New York City. pic.twitter.com/XinVXX3E44 — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) June 29, 2020

And how did that work out? Here’s what the mayor announced this morning:

#BREAKING: Mayor Bill de Blasio says: "We are going to flood the zone in Times Square with additional officers." pic.twitter.com/CMu4UtjMjB — Forbes (@Forbes) June 28, 2021

How many lives have been lost and businesses ruined just because politicians like Bill de Blasio insisted on helping forward the Left’s anti-police narrative?

“dEfUnD tHe pOliCe” — Keith Ciliotta (@Keith__Ciliotta) June 28, 2021

long way from ACAB https://t.co/RsrbzlIL8e — Pinny Skete (@_skinnypete_) June 28, 2021

Apparently 'defunding the police' didn't work out so well. https://t.co/Fr38qf5kk2 — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) June 28, 2021

Maybe tourism doesn't come back for decades. NY has earned that. — Edgernr (@BlernDirk) June 28, 2021

Unreal.