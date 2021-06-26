When it comes to the “share the wealth” politicians on the Left, Sen. Bernie Sanders’ three homes often get mentioned. But Sen. Dianne Feinstein has some holdings that Sen. Sanders might only dream about. However, the good news is that it’s for sale:

Dianne Feinstein lists $41M Lake Tahoe estate https://t.co/I4pa1VCYtL pic.twitter.com/TVbpERU7cQ — New York Post (@nypost) June 25, 2021

The gated property, set on 4.75 acres, includes three homes totaling 10,343 square feet of living space, 278 feet of private, white sand beach, a 172-foot pier extending into the water, and a boatlift and two buoys. https://t.co/CLoAkw0r1m — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) June 23, 2021

Nice digs!

She’s married to a Pentagon contractor https://t.co/0E275YXq6G — Scott Horton (@scotthortonshow) June 26, 2021

Ah yes, the DC circle of life!

How many state and federal contracts did her husband receive for the past 3 decades?

Here’s your most corrupt senator in DC👇 https://t.co/q72Z3As6YE — kevin haddad (@kevinhaddad08) June 26, 2021

It’s good work if you can get it.

Let that marinate. A senator has a 41 million summer home — Jeff Van Sloten (@JeffVS50) June 26, 2021

@DNC is full of this “women and men of the people “! @SpeakerPelosi @POTUS etc… never worked a Fkn day in their lives and yet…. https://t.co/OAJYr80R7D — Romulus Magnus (@MagnusRomulus) June 26, 2021

Dianne Feinstein has a $41M Lake Tahoe estate (left) and a $16.5 million dollar California mansion (right) oh, and she also had a Chinese spy as her driver for 20 years. I wonder if these are related? pic.twitter.com/E4AvmmWe4x — Carry (@boatgirl3) June 26, 2021

It’s hard being a career politician. https://t.co/rVcye8hZr3 — Hej Urbetz (@__i960) June 26, 2021

It’s one big club and we’re not in it https://t.co/UuDRbSVccu — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) June 26, 2021

That’s abundantly clear.

Diane Feinstein has a $41,000,000 lake house. Do you? https://t.co/GnHmPzWTRo — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 26, 2021

The same people wanting socialism and equity will still vote for her. https://t.co/YdzOAryQQz — Eric (@tweetsbyeric) June 26, 2021

Over a year ago Feinstein and her husband were in the news for financial reasons: