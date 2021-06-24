Rhode Island Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse has been in the news (at outlets that would actually cover the story) for membership in all-white club(s).

Whitehouse has also this year expressed a desire to see the filibuster end:

Add all that up and this anniversary is really something special:

Wow, there’s a LOT of hypocrisy and irony to unpack on this one-year anniversary!

Membership has its privileges.

It sure does, and it’s nice for the Dems that the mainstream media are in their pocket or more people would know about it.

