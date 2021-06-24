Yesterday President Biden, joined by AG Merrick Garland, outlined a plan that he says will stop and reverse a big rise in crime in many U.S. cities. Biden also told some lies in response to claims made by the “gun lobby” and reminded 2nd Amendment proponents that the government is the one with F-15s and nuclear weapons.

Senator Ted Cruz summed up Biden’s plan this way:

Biden releases 5-point anti-crime plan: 1) take everyone’s guns; 2) abolish the police; 3) release violent criminals from jail; 4) give violent felons stimulus $$ and make them legal voters; and …(5) hide! — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 23, 2021

Cruz addressed the blowback by dropping some reality in the rest of his thread:

For all the liberal commentators who are screaming “lies, lies, lies!” well, facts matter. You’re entitled to your own opinions, but not your own facts. And these (somewhat joking) positions reflect ACTUAL POLICY POSITIONS taken by the Biden Admin. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 24, 2021

Examples? Here are just a few:

1) Last year, Anderson Cooper said, “So, to gun owners out there who say, 'Well, a Biden administration means they’re going to come for my guns.’” Biden replied, Bingo." pic.twitter.com/8gnSU388gm — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 24, 2021

And Biden nominated David Chipman to the ATF. Chipman told me he wants to ban the AR-15.https://t.co/gh7HWBKODI — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 24, 2021

2) Biden picked Kristen Clarke who wrote 3x in an op ed, "We must invest less in police” And Biden picked Vanita Gupta who called for “decrease[d] police budgets and the scope, role, and responsibility of police in our lives.”https://t.co/YuvjoJtuCyhttps://t.co/67C8HDP1i5 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 24, 2021

3) Violent criminals have been released all across the country. Washington Examiner: “California releasing 63,000 violent felons back onto the streets in effort to create 'safer prisons’”https://t.co/4ski2EbNeP — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 24, 2021

4) And Democrats have tried to give felons and illegal aliens stimulus $$.https://t.co/1aUeSxpTul — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 24, 2021

And the list of examples could go on.