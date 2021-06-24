Yesterday President Biden, joined by AG Merrick Garland, outlined a plan that he says will stop and reverse a big rise in crime in many U.S. cities. Biden also told some lies in response to claims made by the “gun lobby” and reminded 2nd Amendment proponents that the government is the one with F-15s and nuclear weapons.

Senator Ted Cruz summed up Biden’s plan this way:

Trending

Cruz addressed the blowback by dropping some reality in the rest of his thread:

Examples? Here are just a few:

And the list of examples could go on.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-crime plangun controlJoe BidenSen. Ted Cruz