Politico reported today that VP Kamala Harris will finally visit the US/Mexico border, months after being put in charge of solving the crisis. That report comes well after news that former President Trump, along with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, will visit the border next week.

In a statement, Trump said the following about Harris’ upcoming trip:

The “backhanded compliment” is strong with that statement!

That appears to be the case.

