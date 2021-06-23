Politico reported today that VP Kamala Harris will finally visit the US/Mexico border, months after being put in charge of solving the crisis. That report comes well after news that former President Trump, along with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, will visit the border next week.

In a statement, Trump said the following about Harris’ upcoming trip:

NEW TRUMP statement: "After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they've created—a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies…" pic.twitter.com/NxEEYvhpVO — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 23, 2021

The “backhanded compliment” is strong with that statement!

LOL Its pathetic that the Vice president LITERALLY has to be shamed into doing her job… https://t.co/6NToEr8CpZ — Apu theFrog (@ThefrogApu) June 23, 2021

Donald Trump smoked her out. — sherm (@sherm01243200) June 23, 2021

That appears to be the case.