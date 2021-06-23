As we told you earlier today, VP Kamala Harris will finally visit the border on Friday. Where exactly Harris will visit remains to be seen, but the Babylon Bee is all over how people at detention centers can increase their chance of being released:

Kids In Cages Disguise Selves As BLM Rioters In Hopes Of Kamala Freeing Themhttps://t.co/LC1Ad4hj2V — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 23, 2021

Now THAT ought to do it!

I can cackle at this. — Black-Dog 🐶 (@JimL1978) June 23, 2021

Genius 😂😂 https://t.co/Nkx2fJZDAf — Miranda Veracruz de la Jolla Cardinal 🦞 (@RW_Crank) June 23, 2021

Genius 😂😂 https://t.co/Nkx2fJZDAf — Miranda Veracruz de la Jolla Cardinal 🦞 (@RW_Crank) June 23, 2021

Blurring the lines of reality here. https://t.co/Aa8fkdFGnZ — IwasHere (@IwasHer86513044) June 23, 2021

The Bee is expert at doing just that.

Related tweet: