The word “priorities” gets thrown around in a super-sarcastic sense quite often these days, and deservedly so, but it’s rarely been more called for than with this tweet from Real Clear Politics’ Tom Bevan:

My home town of Evanston, Illinois is having a Juneteenth Parade and a Gay Pride Parade, but is cancelling the 4th of July Parade & Fireworks. pic.twitter.com/KFhJ335LEl — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 19, 2021

Over 90 percent of Evanston voters went for Biden in last year’s election.

Priorities, you know. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — Matthew M. Murdock, Esq. (@dtetreault20) June 19, 2021

That is very Evanston https://t.co/WYBmoeXgjh — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) June 19, 2021

All is going according to plan. 😞 https://t.co/tcfhOLhJQG — Dr. Clayton Forrester (@DrClaytonForre1) June 19, 2021

In some areas, unfortunately, it is.

Of course. Erasing our history is part of their goals. https://t.co/yU2gOJTvQW — Outlaw Dax (@MrXanCap) June 19, 2021

The future is now. And not one Republican leader will stop it. https://t.co/OIWMpEWnyD — Pastor Mathis (@ShawnMathis1972) June 19, 2021

It’s almost like the goal is to destroy this country and replace it with one that hopelessly woke. https://t.co/nGPH546Akl — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 19, 2021

Apparently the city of Evanston has replaced the usual 4th events with a “virtual” Independence Day celebration:

Wouldn’t it be a shame if everybody turned out for its own in-person “unsanctioned” 4th of July celebration anyway?

