The crisis at the border was, to a large degree, sparked by then-candidate Biden urging people to “immediately surge to the border” when he takes office because they “deserve to be heard,” and you know what happened next. The situation at the border is a disaster, which is why VP Kamala Harris is avoiding traveling there even though she’s supposedly in charge of trying to manage the crisis.

The Department of Homeland Security is now doing its part to help the Biden administration spin the mess they created. Gaze in amazement at this doozy of a statement:

We are firmly committed to welcoming people in the U.S. with humanity & respect, as well as providing a legal alternative to irregular migration. @SecMayorkas & @SecBlinken joint statement on the Expansion of Access to the Central American Minors Program: https://t.co/LfGDT3WqYf pic.twitter.com/pTLe77oBs3 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 16, 2021

Wait, did they really tweet those words?

But according to the current DHS chief and the Biden administration, the border is totally secure (not counting all the “irregular migration”).

It’s the newest progressive way of saying “illegal immigration” without saying it.

“Irregular migration” Just keep changing the words until it sounds better — Muad’Dib (@paulatreides99) June 17, 2021

Oh, they will!

Did you type ‘irregular migration’ with a straight face? — Sterling (@sterler) June 17, 2021

“Illegal Immigration” is now “irregular migration”. Nice… that should fix it. 🙄 https://t.co/pWJEksBRIY — Paul Joseph (@PaulJoseph88k) June 17, 2021

The Biden administration isn’t trying to fix anything, but rather let the problem keep going while giving it a new name so it doesn’t sound so bad.

This linguistic twist is an irregular bowel movement https://t.co/TPkKNyzshj — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 17, 2021

The opposite of “legal” is now “irregular”. No one instance of this sort of thing is a big deal, but paying attention to how language is manipulated reveals a lot about our leaders. https://t.co/FRuap5y0en — Jared Caylor (@JaredCaylor) June 17, 2021

This is the message to human smugglers, this is open border announcement — Jenny Zhang (@JZhang0101) June 17, 2021

Just for clarity .. what is @DHSgov talking about? Upholding US laws, ignoring or bypassing when they say “providing a legal alternative to irregular migration.” 🤔 https://t.co/ENHdJHWBhh — Rich Corbett 🇺🇸 (@RichC) June 17, 2021

That language usage probably isn’t a two-way street:

"No your honor. This is not an illegal automatic rifle. Its an irregularly licensed firearm." https://t.co/MuaBKhjJOi — Just a guy (@CrackerJackND) June 17, 2021

Try telling the Biden admin that and they’d laugh you out of the room, but it’s OK when they use it to excuse law-breaking at the border.