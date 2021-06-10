If oil executives meeting with the Biden administration yesterday at the White House would have looked out the window, they might have seen this truck driving nearby carrying a message of protest:
YES! This billboard is circling the White House as Big Oil CEOs with @APIenergy head into a meeting with the Biden Administration.
Big Oil = Big Corruption#CancelAPI pic.twitter.com/cNO4WKjCvx
— Jamie Henn (@jamieclimate) June 9, 2021
First, a question:
What’s that truck running on?
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 9, 2021
Well…
Yeah, and before some troll points it out, the truck does run on gasoline — electric trucks aren’t widely available because folks like @APIenergy have lobbied against clean energy and climate solutions for decades! 🤨
— Jamie Henn (@jamieclimate) June 9, 2021
That’s… something else.
You’re…driving a truck in pointless loops around the White House to protest a lack of attention to climate change.
That is a thing. That you are doing.
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) June 10, 2021
They’re doing their part to eliminate fossil fuels, one long truck ride at a time!
Wow, what a waste of fossil fuels! Really owned’em there! https://t.co/8G1hG0rCsG
— Violet Mello (@LilMotherHooker) June 10, 2021
Driving a sign opposing fossil fuels is meta on the moron scale. https://t.co/UyPyfJm4Dc
— Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) June 10, 2021
Not quite sure what driving a 6.8L V-10 diesel chugger while flashing a progressive message at one of the most progressive cities in America is supposed to do exactly, but I am told that much climate change was stopped this day. https://t.co/itpPvicLhr
— John Noonan (@noonanjo) June 10, 2021
So you’re driving around in very large circles in DC traffic in a gas-powered truck while people with actual influence meet inside a building you’re not important enough to get in to and too far away from to be seen.
Solid plan. 👍 https://t.co/rfAE0hASpN
— Jonathan Greenberg (@JGreenbergSez) June 10, 2021
This perfectly executed showcase of irony is something that high school English teachers would salivate over if it were in a novel. https://t.co/NJec0pvzSZ
— William Francis (@Baby_Namu) June 10, 2021
What kinda mileage does that thing get https://t.co/j0shSc4Xfg
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 10, 2021
That truck and video screen are made using petroleum products. The truck is fueled by a petroleum product. The clothes the driver is wearing and his cell phone are made with petroleum products.
Not sure what your joy here is. https://t.co/iPBjS99Z39
— president-elect bubba (@StealthBubba) June 10, 2021
A propaganda truck using oil to tell you how bad oil is for the environment. Behold, Democrats. https://t.co/Lp8wzr6sTT
— Yoda (@hodIbitcoin) June 10, 2021
Big oil thanks you for using so much of their product to protest their product. https://t.co/dTMEMSIpeI
— Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) June 10, 2021
