President Biden’s trip to Europe for the G7 summit began yesterday in the UK, where he reminded U.S. Air Force personnel there that the “greatest threat” the U.S. faces is global warming (last week the greatest threat was “white supremacy”).

Today Biden signaled how much he’s enjoying the trip so far when he said this:

Biden in St. Ives in Cornwall, England: "It's gorgeous. I don't want to go home." pic.twitter.com/EbjAFCRWtI — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 10, 2021

Of course he doesn’t want to go home! Biden’s seen the inflation & gas prices in the U.S. along with the border mess he created back home.

So it’s settled then.