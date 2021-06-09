The Trump administration had been making efforts to ban certain China-owned apps in the United States, but according to the AP the Biden admin will put any initiatives to that end on pause:

Wow, the CCP must be thrilled!

And this administration is just getting started.

When the Biden admin took over in January they made it abundantly clear that Trump’s “America First” policies were over, and they weren’t kidding.

