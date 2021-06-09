The Trump administration had been making efforts to ban certain China-owned apps in the United States, but according to the AP the Biden admin will put any initiatives to that end on pause:

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House drops Trump's attempted bans of TikTok, other China-owned apps; Biden team to conduct its own review of apps. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) June 9, 2021

Wow, the CCP must be thrilled!

China’s investment in the Bidens already paying dividends! https://t.co/oifzUsuQBe — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 9, 2021

But Biden wants to sound the alarm against autocracies or something https://t.co/Pi0BVN7YtB https://t.co/w2aBtGgiZN — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 9, 2021

And this administration is just getting started.

Of course they do. This administration can't risk pissing off their fellow socialist comrades and business partners. https://t.co/IzvqtJ2p9s — Bill Mynatt (@bill_mynatt) June 9, 2021

When the Biden admin took over in January they made it abundantly clear that Trump’s “America First” policies were over, and they weren’t kidding.