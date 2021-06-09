We told you yesterday about leaked texts that show President Biden’s son, Hunter, repeatedly dropping the n-word in a conversation with his white lawyer.

President Biden’s comments about race and America now make much more sense to Megyn Kelly:

Turns out when Joe Biden was telling us what a racist country America is, he had someone very near & dear in mind. https://t.co/15EjQRXXwh — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 8, 2021

Bingo! And Dave Rubin also noticed that the media’s either avoiding the story or taking a “conservatives pounce” approach when they do mention it:

Did this story make it to The NY Times, CNN, MSNBC or WaPo yesterday? We cancelled Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben, yet the president’s son repeatedly using the N word, which we are told is the absolute worst of all things, doesn’t get touched by the corporate press? 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/HUlCLstFHX — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 9, 2021

Just imagine the press right now if those texts were from one of Trump’s kids.