The release of a trove of Dr. Fauci emails have shown that the general public was being told a very different story during the Covid-19 outbreak than what was being said among “the experts” in private conversation. However, attempts are being made to avoid the substance of that story, with Politico taking a “Republicans pounce” approach, and President Biden’s Covid adviser Andy Slavitt playing the distraction game:

A note to Fauci critics: For years, he has been working tirelessly on the development of the mRNA vaccine in anticipation of a potential major viral outbreak. And on Jan 11, 2020, his team downloaded the gene sequence & on the 13th began work on the vaccine. So keep it down. — Andy Slavitt 🇺🇸💉 (@ASlavitt) June 4, 2021

Nice try, but no.

It's a pretty weak defense of Fauci to ignore what everyone is criticizing him for and just mention other things he's done. https://t.co/4lIW6XQ6cf — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 5, 2021

Lucky for the Biden administration they have the vast majority of the media helping them run cover.

Reinventing history one day at a time 👇🏻 https://t.co/xpSQne58He — Ossenkopf 2 Tim 1:7 (@gal220reagan) June 5, 2021

It’s what they do.

He also had time to make 700 TV appearances and write a self-aggrandizing book. While singlehandedly working on a vaccine. Uh. Huh. Sure Jan dot gif — sassmaster tabby (@robo_tabby) June 4, 2021

Busy guy!