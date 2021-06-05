Some cruise lines that operate out of Florida have been critical of Gov. DeSantis for not allowing them to require proof of vaccination:
Cruise lines that operate out of Florida’s ports are heading for a showdown with Gov. Ron DeSantis over his ban on vaccine passports. https://t.co/vLCOc4ALnr
— Newsmax (@newsmax) June 1, 2021
One cruise line threatened to operate out of ports not located on the Florida coastline, but at least one company has apparently backpedaled on opposition to DeSantis:
Royal Caribbean's about-face on requiring vaccination for passengers is an apparent submission to Gov. Ron DeSantis.https://t.co/5a0HSUxvGv
— Taylor Dolven (@taydolven) June 4, 2021
The before (require) vs. the after (recommend): pic.twitter.com/jdxgBWdVfq
— Taylor Dolven (@taydolven) June 4, 2021
To be sure, the cruise line’s decision is causing some triggering on the Left, but what doesn’t?
DeSantis wins. Again. 👊🏻 https://t.co/8C7Itojs3I
— Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) June 5, 2021
Yes, apparently it is. This is what we should expect of our elected leaders. Defend freedom and medial privacy rights when corporations overstep. Thank you @GovRonDeSantis https://t.co/i6fvMEA8cH
— Mindy (@just_mindy) June 5, 2021
And there it is!
Another W for @GovRonDeSantis https://t.co/Pcm3PKXbSw
— AntifaBook.com (@JackPosobiec) June 5, 2021
You will all submit to President Elect DeSantis in due time!!!!
— Liberty Bong (@BongLiberty) June 4, 2021