Senate Republicans using the filibuster to stop a bill that would have created a commission to look into what happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th has caused most Democrats, including former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes, to claim it’s going to lead to the end of “democracy”:

It’s weird how the Left didn’t try to cause much of a panic about the filibuster resulting in “losing democracy” when the Senate Democrats were using it regularly last year:

Also Dems just refuse to stop describing the U.S. as a “democracy”:

Rhodes appears to agree with the journo who fears America is falling under “authoritarian minority rule” because of the filibuster.

