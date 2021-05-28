As we told you earlier today, the Democrat effort to form a commission to investigate what exactly happened on January 6th failed to pass.
If the DC appetite for commissions is still intact, however, @ComfortablySmug came up with some other things worthy of investigating:
Things We Actually Need Commissions to Investigate:
– Fauci funding lab that leaked COVID
– Mobs that torched cities
– Joe Biden giving Russia a pipeline worth billions
– Dem Governors destroying businesses contrary to any science
– Dems siding with teachers unions against kids
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 28, 2021
Oh and the historic, unprecedented tidal wave of illegal immigrants pouring across the border. But, we were told Kamala Harris is handling that.
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 28, 2021
For some reason we’re not confident that the Democrats and their press office — otherwise known as the mainstream media — will put those ideas up for serious consideration.
This should go viral today https://t.co/Z9VfSHdLDd
— Bot Reynolds (@BotReynolds) May 28, 2021