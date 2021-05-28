As we told you earlier today, the Democrat effort to form a commission to investigate what exactly happened on January 6th failed to pass.

If the DC appetite for commissions is still intact, however, @ComfortablySmug came up with some other things worthy of investigating:

Things We Actually Need Commissions to Investigate:

– Fauci funding lab that leaked COVID

– Mobs that torched cities

– Joe Biden giving Russia a pipeline worth billions

– Dem Governors destroying businesses contrary to any science

– Dems siding with teachers unions against kids — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 28, 2021

Oh and the historic, unprecedented tidal wave of illegal immigrants pouring across the border. But, we were told Kamala Harris is handling that. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 28, 2021

For some reason we’re not confident that the Democrats and their press office — otherwise known as the mainstream media — will put those ideas up for serious consideration.