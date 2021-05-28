President Biden took the stage with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam today… after a bit of a delay:

Ha! That’s about all anybody can ask of Gov. Northam.

Presumably the president had no intention of revisiting his previous criticism of Northam:

Biden had harsh criticism for Northam at the time:

President Biden now appears to have forgiven and forgotten:

Wow, a lot can change in two years.

“Hell of a job.”

