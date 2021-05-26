Deputy White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had journos gushing over the fact that that she was making history today by being the second black woman to lead a WH briefing. But there were also a few questions, one of which had to do with China and the W.H.O. telling the truth and being honest in reporting where the coronavirus first started to spread. Jean-Pierre thought the reporter was asking the wrong people:

Wait, what?

Trending

You can’t make this stuff up (and we wish the Biden administration couldn’t either).

“Will China’s government be honest? You’ll have to ask them.” Heckuva take.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChinacoronavirusCOVID-19Jean Pierre-PaulJoe Biden