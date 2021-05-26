Deputy White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had journos gushing over the fact that that she was making history today by being the second black woman to lead a WH briefing. But there were also a few questions, one of which had to do with China and the W.H.O. telling the truth and being honest in reporting where the coronavirus first started to spread. Jean-Pierre thought the reporter was asking the wrong people:

JEAN-PIERRE: "We're just going to continue to work with the WHO and the WHO is going to continue to work with China on this [on probe into origin of covid]" "Why do we think that China would cooperate? JEAN-PIERRE: "This is something that you have to ask the Chinese government" pic.twitter.com/sY8jrtlCk7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 26, 2021

Wait, what?

Actually that is *not* a question for the CCP, that is a question as to the competency of the United States government. https://t.co/BYFR86QqHf — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 26, 2021

Did she literally tell the reporter to ask China what the US is allowed to think on a given matter? Lol https://t.co/Vc7cI93BH4 — Dr. Drunken Kobold, Esq. (@DrunkKobold) May 26, 2021

You can’t make this stuff up (and we wish the Biden administration couldn’t either).

The Who is controlled by China. “We’re just going to continue to work with China and China is going to continue to work with China on this”. — Emma Caroline (@Emmabobemma12) May 26, 2021

Chinese government: You have to ask the US why they funded the gain of function research… https://t.co/ClVQr7LO59 — Blue Canaries (@CanariesBlue) May 26, 2021

Find someone that loves you as much as the biden admin loves China…. — ja r (@santaclaracausa) May 26, 2021

“Will China’s government be honest? You’ll have to ask them.” Heckuva take.