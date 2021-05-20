The New York Times reported this morning that federal prosecutors “have been looking into whether Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s administration granted special access to rapid coronavirus test results for the governor’s family and other influential people.” That news gave many some hope that Cuomo might actually be held accountable.

Meanwhile, the governor has teased a lottery of sorts for those who get vaccinated, and guess how much money it could be worth…

Today we announce a big new reason to get vaccinated: A chance to win up to $5 million! Get vaccinated at any of 10 state vax sites and receive a free NYS Lottery scratch off ticket with a grand prize of $5 million. Must be 18 or older. Details: https://t.co/QwcahJI1gu — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 20, 2021

Wait, is Cuomo trolling?

$5 million also happens to be what Cuomo was apparently paid for his memoir on what a great COVID-19 leader he was despite sending coronavirus-infected patients into nursing homes, covering up the true numbers, and having the second-highest death total in the entire country. https://t.co/XaqGAssLJa — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 20, 2021

That fact hasn’t escaped the attention of many people:

So, you're going to give away your book profits? Super noble of you, but it won't bring back the people you killed…. — WeirdRalph (@weirdralph) May 20, 2021

I think it’s great that Andrew Cuomo is giving away the advance from his pandemic book. Oh wait… https://t.co/S86ZVG8LYg — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 20, 2021

Oh wow, a chance to win an Andrew Cuomo book deal! And you don't even have to — allegedly — illegally use state resources to be eligible! This is great! https://t.co/38RxricLlK — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) May 20, 2021

Is the money coming out of the $5 million you got from the book deal? — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 20, 2021

If you're lucky enough to be alive after Cuomo's botched COVID response you can sign up to maybe win one book deal worth of money! https://t.co/XanjXKBgIb — Kaelan Dorr (@KDORR_USA) May 20, 2021

Janice Dean closes things out: