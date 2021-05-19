On Monday we told you about Prince Harry’s appearance on a podcast where he made it clear that the First Amendment has him flummoxed:
Prince Harry takes heat for calling First Amendment 'bonkers' https://t.co/MvUCb6C0Zd pic.twitter.com/4mPPVU3oKC
— New York Post (@nypost) May 17, 2021
In light of that, Sen. Ted Cruz had something else to offer:
Wait till he finds out what’s in the Second Amendment…. https://t.co/j50WdwZJQa
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 18, 2021
