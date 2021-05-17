Before the White House called a lid today at 1:48 p.m., President Biden spoke a bit about the coronavirus numbers that are down in all 50 states.

Biden also had what sounds like a warning for those who choose not to get vaccinated:

Biden announces COVID cases are now down in all 50 states for the first time since the pandemic began. But he warns states with low vaccination rates may see cases go up "Ultimately, those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price," he says https://t.co/usuAnHiZmp pic.twitter.com/5SvGCnlBwZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 17, 2021

PRES. BIDEN: "Those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price." pic.twitter.com/qQ7cAyoYUW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 17, 2021

Biden’s not very tactful, is he?

It always seems that Biden has no idea what's been written before he actually tries to read it. https://t.co/vQAS14WQfF — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) May 17, 2021

I’m legit vaccinated and this guy makes me wish I hadn’t been. — Jesse (@jesseg183) May 17, 2021

Does the price include 10% for the Big Guy? https://t.co/7as9FeeYYh — ᴛʜᴇ ʀɪɢʜᴛ ᴛᴏ ʙᴇᴀʀ ᴍᴇᴍᴇꜱ (@grandoldmemes) May 17, 2021

Just imagine if a certain somebody else said what Biden did:

imagine Trump threatening people like this — Bryan (@brostoevksy) May 17, 2021

CNN would be in full-blown meltdown mode.