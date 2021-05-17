Before the White House called a lid today at 1:48 p.m., President Biden spoke a bit about the coronavirus numbers that are down in all 50 states.

Biden also had what sounds like a warning for those who choose not to get vaccinated:

Trending

Biden’s not very tactful, is he?

Just imagine if a certain somebody else said what Biden did:

CNN would be in full-blown meltdown mode.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Joe Biden