The rising gas prices combined with a fuel shortage in many states has created long lines at others. Throw in the inflation rate and people are remembering the Jimmy Carter presidency and making some comparisons:

Joe Biden is the new Jimmy Carter: -Stagflation

-Higher taxes

-And rising gas prices 2021 meet 1979. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 11, 2021

Obama’s third term? No. Carter’s second. Biden is a disaster. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 12, 2021

Well @biden really is doing his best Jimmy Carter ain’t he. — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) May 11, 2021

However, President Trump today released a statement that says direct Biden/Carter comparisons aren’t fair. Here’s why:

Former President Trump: Biden-Carter comparisons are unfair. To Carter. pic.twitter.com/YTUqCTmqQP — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 12, 2021

TRUMP: “I see that everybody is comparing Joe Biden to Jimmy Carter. It would seem to me that is very unfair to Jimmy Carter.” pic.twitter.com/tU5PBKbv05 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 12, 2021

Ouch!

"Someday they will compare future disasters to the Biden administration." Gold, Jerry. GOLD! https://t.co/CJjpmiVGLT — The Incredulous Rübe (@IncredulousRube) May 12, 2021