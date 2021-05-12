The rising gas prices combined with a fuel shortage in many states has created long lines at others. Throw in the inflation rate and people are remembering the Jimmy Carter presidency and making some comparisons:
Joe Biden is the new Jimmy Carter:
-Stagflation
-Higher taxes
-And rising gas prices
2021 meet 1979.
— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 11, 2021
Obama’s third term? No. Carter’s second. Biden is a disaster.
— Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 12, 2021
Well @biden really is doing his best Jimmy Carter ain’t he.
— Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) May 11, 2021
However, President Trump today released a statement that says direct Biden/Carter comparisons aren’t fair. Here’s why:
Former President Trump: Biden-Carter comparisons are unfair. To Carter. pic.twitter.com/YTUqCTmqQP
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 12, 2021
TRUMP: “I see that everybody is comparing Joe Biden to Jimmy Carter. It would seem to me that is very unfair to Jimmy Carter.” pic.twitter.com/tU5PBKbv05
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 12, 2021
Ouch!
"Someday they will compare future disasters to the Biden administration."
Gold, Jerry. GOLD! https://t.co/CJjpmiVGLT
— The Incredulous Rübe (@IncredulousRube) May 12, 2021
nobody knows how to get under the skin of liberal elitist snobs better than DJT 😂😂🐐🐐 https://t.co/JA24s5cBXe
— Rex Man (@rexman2001) May 12, 2021