You might remember Beto O’Rourke for making runs for Senate against Ted Cruz as well as having a short-lived presidential campaign. Now one of O’Rourke’s causes is “voter suppression”:
Largest rally at the Texas Capitol this year, and it couldn’t have come at a better time or for a better cause: stopping voter suppression.
Call your TX rep and urge them to vote NO on SB7 & HB6.
Call the White House & urge Pres. Biden to make For the People act a priority. pic.twitter.com/2ExuWlrSYy
— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 9, 2021
Ok, media, do your stuff! Oh wait, these are Dems so it’s not a problem.
OMG Superspreader event!
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 10, 2021
Look at all these super spreaders. Beto is literally killing Texans. Smh 🤦♂️ 🤣
— Andreas Piazza (@AndreasPiazza) May 10, 2021
Isn't this what the hysterical left calls a #superspreader event ??? https://t.co/oaZSkva6gn
— Jimbo (@Jimbo94736664) May 10, 2021
It’s only labeled a Super Spreader event if a Republican is organizing it#LiberalismIsTheRealPandemic https://t.co/Xo7Rt7h4Aa
— 🇺🇸 THE PEOPLE’S CHAMP 🇺🇸 (@PeoplesChamp_45) May 10, 2021
If it was a Trump (or any other Republican) event you know what O’Rourke would be saying:
This you? https://t.co/oX5FCWGY3E pic.twitter.com/wUgpajQVrc
— Young Conservatives of Texas (@yct) May 9, 2021
Hmmm 🤔 https://t.co/6LKcXsJoLa
— Nick (@nickrmet) May 9, 2021
The “death warrant” has obviously been suspended but only for Democrat events.