You might remember Beto O’Rourke for making runs for Senate against Ted Cruz as well as having a short-lived presidential campaign. Now one of O’Rourke’s causes is “voter suppression”:

Largest rally at the Texas Capitol this year, and it couldn’t have come at a better time or for a better cause: stopping voter suppression. Call your TX rep and urge them to vote NO on SB7 & HB6. Call the White House & urge Pres. Biden to make For the People act a priority. pic.twitter.com/2ExuWlrSYy — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 9, 2021

Ok, media, do your stuff! Oh wait, these are Dems so it’s not a problem.

OMG Superspreader event! — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 10, 2021

Look at all these super spreaders. Beto is literally killing Texans. Smh 🤦‍♂️ 🤣 — Andreas Piazza (@AndreasPiazza) May 10, 2021

Isn't this what the hysterical left calls a #superspreader event ??? https://t.co/oaZSkva6gn — Jimbo (@Jimbo94736664) May 10, 2021

It’s only labeled a Super Spreader event if a Republican is organizing it#LiberalismIsTheRealPandemic https://t.co/Xo7Rt7h4Aa — 🇺🇸 THE PEOPLE’S CHAMP 🇺🇸 (@PeoplesChamp_45) May 10, 2021

If it was a Trump (or any other Republican) event you know what O’Rourke would be saying:

The “death warrant” has obviously been suspended but only for Democrat events.