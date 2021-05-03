In spite of Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand earlier today tweeting that the word families is “broke” compared to the new hotness that is “affordable child care and universal paid leave,” President Biden’s proposal is still called “The American Families Plan.”

Promoting that plan today, Biden, former VP to the ex-president of “if you like your plan you can keep it” notoriety, made another doozy of a promise:

President Biden: "Here's what the American Families Plan doesn't do, it doesn't add a single penny to our deficit." pic.twitter.com/B6SEXJGMBd — The Hill (@thehill) May 3, 2021

Anybody buy that one?

Sure, trust a man who has been in politics for almost a half century. — Bebe von Shtupp (@bebe_strange) May 3, 2021

Take the national debt for instance — how many tens of trillions of dollars has that gone up since Biden began his career in politics nearly 50 years ago? And much of that is due to these kinds of “it pays for itself” plans and schemes (which obviously don’t pay for themselves).

“Here’s what Joe Biden doesn’t do: he doesn’t ever, ever tell the truth.” 🤷‍♂️ #LyinBiden https://t.co/lXLgvH3Vch — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) May 3, 2021

Obama was a much better liar. https://t.co/Ek9WYxdsCG — Jonathan Moore (@Myr226) May 3, 2021

This is at least a few billion lies right here. https://t.co/mMFu4r2SWC — Bacon & More 🇺🇸 (@BaconMore1) May 3, 2021

Where's all the fact checkers at?!?!? — Chris (@SecondContArmy) May 3, 2021

Their vacation started three months ago.