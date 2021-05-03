In spite of Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand earlier today tweeting that the word families is “broke” compared to the new hotness that is “affordable child care and universal paid leave,” President Biden’s proposal is still called “The American Families Plan.”

Promoting that plan today, Biden, former VP to the ex-president of “if you like your plan you can keep it” notoriety, made another doozy of a promise:

Anybody buy that one?

Take the national debt for instance — how many tens of trillions of dollars has that gone up since Biden began his career in politics nearly 50 years ago? And much of that is due to these kinds of “it pays for itself” plans and schemes (which obviously don’t pay for themselves).

Their vacation started three months ago.

