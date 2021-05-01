Republican Sen. Mitt Romney spoke today at the Utah GOP’s convention, and let’s just say it wasn’t an entirely warm reception from the crowd:
Conservatives nearly booed Mitt Romney off the stage at the Utah GOP convention. RINO's are an endangered species in the Republican Party.
A lot of #UTGOP are mad at Romney. Soundly booed at State Convention. pic.twitter.com/ibL1uRqfOX
If Trump still had a Twitter account it’s very likely he’d weigh in on this video:
Romney gets booed at the Utah GOP convention pic.twitter.com/msIwSlS8mD
After a minute those booing were asked to be more respectful:
Sen. Mitt Romney is booed by Utah Republicans at their state convention #utpol #utgop pic.twitter.com/FLi1W6iZ9L
Lucky for Romney he’s not up for reelection in Utah until 2024.