Republican Sen. Mitt Romney spoke today at the Utah GOP’s convention, and let’s just say it wasn’t an entirely warm reception from the crowd:

Trending

If Trump still had a Twitter account it’s very likely he’d weigh in on this video:

After a minute those booing were asked to be more respectful:

Lucky for Romney he’s not up for reelection in Utah until 2024.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpMitt RomneyUtah