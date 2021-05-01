Republican Sen. Mitt Romney spoke today at the Utah GOP’s convention, and let’s just say it wasn’t an entirely warm reception from the crowd:

Conservatives nearly booed Mitt Romney off the stage at the Utah GOP convention. RINO's are an endangered species in the Republican Party. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) May 1, 2021

A lot of #UTGOP are mad at Romney. Soundly booed at State Convention. pic.twitter.com/ibL1uRqfOX — Burton Brown (@BurtonBrown18) May 1, 2021

If Trump still had a Twitter account it’s very likely he’d weigh in on this video:

Romney gets booed at the Utah GOP convention pic.twitter.com/msIwSlS8mD — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 1, 2021

After a minute those booing were asked to be more respectful:

Sen. Mitt Romney is booed by Utah Republicans at their state convention #utpol #utgop pic.twitter.com/FLi1W6iZ9L — Bryan Schott (@SchottHappens) May 1, 2021

Lucky for Romney he’s not up for reelection in Utah until 2024.