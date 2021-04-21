New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and California Gov. Gavin Newsom are now getting some notice for more than disastrous nursing home policies and sexual harassment allegations for the former, and a recall effort for the latter. They are also the highest-paid governors in the country:

Andrew Cuomo and Gavin Newsom top the list of highest-paid governors in the US, with salaries over $200,000 https://t.co/GE6HIAQhiB — Business Insider (@BusinessInsider) April 21, 2021

Janice Dean spotted some similarities at the top of the list:

The worst are getting paid the most. https://t.co/KvqVtzWhQQ — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) April 21, 2021

Ordering others to shut down is a little easier while you’re making good money and not missing any fat paychecks!