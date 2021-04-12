If there’s one area in which the Biden administration has proven it excels, it’s in tweeting out photos of themselves accompanied by platitudes. Here’s VP Kamala Harris’ contribution:
Brighter days are ahead. pic.twitter.com/UiLhRPON0l
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 11, 2021
you flying to the border, Madam Vice President? https://t.co/eAWbCSymDM
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 11, 2021
Guessing she's not flying over Texas here. https://t.co/94RBih2SzC
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 11, 2021
On your way to the border? https://t.co/CUcHfHvJts
— Mrs. Rutter ™ (@lindarutter) April 11, 2021
Without even checking we know the answer to those questions is NO!
your tl is full of selfies.. but none from the border. pic.twitter.com/8INimDo49a
— Cheese and Bicycles! (@NewYearsDani) April 11, 2021
Go figure.
There’s a humanitarian crisis on the US border and this moron is busy posting photos of herself. https://t.co/0VMkM97xo7
— Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) April 11, 2021
You're vaccinated on a private plane wearing a mask. https://t.co/JzmTe68luy
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 11, 2021
Gas is $4 a gallon and some parts of your country, the kids are still in cages, the border is in shambles, you bombed Syria, your boss fell down some stairs, you're a joke https://t.co/tRGL2esjRG
— I am consumer (@Imaconsumer) April 11, 2021
https://t.co/7anMIeEu3A pic.twitter.com/XUnAs6c3gr
— ryuge (@0ryuge) April 11, 2021
https://t.co/srDThyS1vH pic.twitter.com/KqZNsvWJ1s
— Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) April 11, 2021
https://t.co/vEffW4tEBz pic.twitter.com/1t0e8MYGnu
— Kyle (@home_grown_sanc) April 12, 2021
But maybe brighter days ARE ahead:
So true. 2024 can’t get here quick enough! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/twqH4dTTPs
— Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) April 11, 2021
So it must be true! Trump is coming back soon! https://t.co/2105Vetiil
— JKash (@JKash000) April 12, 2021